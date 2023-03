The ship finance team of the Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS) Group has signed on a new recruit in Athens.

Petros Kefalonitis, a former finance executive with Greek tanker and bulker owner Super-Eco Management, joined the French shipbroker this month.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Ship Finance at BRS Shipbrokers!” Kefalonitis posted on his LinkedIn page on Thursday.