China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has put pen to paper on 10 conventional marine-fuelled crude tanker newbuildings at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co.

The listed shipping company disclosed that five VLCCs and five aframax tanker newbuildings were ordered through its subsidiary Associated Maritime Co Ltd in Hong Kong.

CMES said the total cost of the new generation energy-saving and environmentally friendly oil tankers is about CNY 6.6bn