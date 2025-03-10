Shipbroking giant Clarksons has posted a new profit record following a strong finish to 2024.

The London-listed company gave investors a preview of its earnings in January and on Monday confirmed an underlying profit of £115.3m ($148m), beating the £109.2m achieved in 2023.

Andi Case, chief executive of Clarksons, said: “2024 was another year of disruption, complexity and opportunity for global shipping markets, and I am immensely proud of, and grateful to, our colleagues across the world for their unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions, which have led to another record year for Clarksons.”