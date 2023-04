Clarksons’ top two executives have once again waived part of their bonus as overall pay rose after a record 2022.

The London-listed shipbroking giant’s annual report reveals chief executive Andi Case and finance and operating chief Jeff Woyda’s basic pay remained unchanged once more at £550,000 ($687,000) and £350,000 respectively.

But Case’s overall package jumped to £10.11m from £6.65m in 2021.