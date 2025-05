The chairman of shipbroker Clarksons has snapped up stock as the price plunged due to a profit warning.

A filing showed Laurence Hollingworth acquired 6,000 shares at £29.65 each for a total spend of £177,900 ($237,000) on Thursday.

Hollingworth has been speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in London on Thursday afternoon, outlining the reasons for a trading update that sent the price down 10%, and 24% lower so far this year.