Constantin Cotzias has become the second Clarksons board member to buy shares in the company as the price dropped following a profit warning.

A filing reveals the non-executive director, who is a Bloomberg executive, acquired 1,299 shares on 1 May at £29.86 each, for a total outlay of £39,000 ($52,000).

The stock was up nearly 3% in London on Friday at £30.08