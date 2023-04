Former Anglo American executive Heike Truol has revealed how she is helping provide a voice for UK shipbroker Clarksons’ employees.

In a Q&A on the London-listed company's website, the independent board member said the company is committed to making sure the board hears staff views.

Truol, who was head of commercial services at miner Anglo-American until 2020, has been a director at Clarksons for three years and oversees employee engagement.