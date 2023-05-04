Shipbroker Clarksons has beefed up its green transition team by bringing in “industry heavyweight” Johan Tutturen from DNV.

The executive is currently vice president for special projects in gas at the Norwegian class society giant.

He will be joining the London-listed broker as senior technical adviser, with a key focus on CO 2 issues.

“The appointment is a testament to the scale of the challenge of decarbonising shipping and the level of expertise required to advise our client base on the complexities at hand,” Clarksons said.