Clarksons Offshore & Renewables has appointed Steve Shin Ryoo as broker and country manager in South Korea.

“With a career spanning over a decade in the marine salvage, dredging and offshore wind sectors, Steve is set to bring invaluable expertise to the team,” Clarksons said in a statement.

Ryoo was previously managing director at KR Dredging in Busan, where he led government and international dredging projects in Singapore and Thailand.