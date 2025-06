UK shipbroker Clarksons is expanding its green transition division to include the burgeoning liquified CO 2 (LCO 2 ) shipping sector.

Kenneth Tveter has been promoted to global head of green transition and LCO 2 to lead the charge, the London-listed group said.

Tveter will spearhead a project-focused approach to the new sector in a move that will consolidate and capitalise on the skill sets within the team to provide a more comprehensive offering to clients, Clarksons explained.