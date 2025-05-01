Clarksons' share price plunged over 9% after it issued a warning over its 2025 earnings as US measures on tariffs and port fees hammer its business.

The London-listed shipbroker published a trading update ahead of Thursday’s annual general meeting in London.

Chief executive Andi Case highlighted in March the heightened uncertainty arising from political change, ongoing regional conflicts, increased trade tensions, tariffs, sanctions, inflation and changing monetary policy across global economies.