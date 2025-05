UK shipbroker Clarksons has survived its latest annual showdown with some shareholders unhappy at the level of pay awarded to boss Andi Case and finance and operations chief Jeff Woyda.

The London-listed company said the remuneration report received backing from 52.67% of the votes, down from 57% last year, following its annual general meeting in London on Thursday.

This is the second-closest result on the issue, following a narrow 51% victory in 2019.