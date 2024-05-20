Clarksons Platou Futures, part of London-listed Clarksons, could be liable to pay up to $2m in fines following a complaint by a US derivatives regulator.

The National Futures Association (NFA)’s business conduct committee filed a complaint in April that charges the derivatives brokerage with failing to retain pre-trade communications and disclosing confidential information.

It also alleges that Clarksons’ brokers quoted prices that were not supported by bids and offers, and changed clients’ bids without their knowledge.