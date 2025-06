Flush with cash from its IPO on the NYSE American bourse on 12 June, Vantage Shipbrokers is gearing up to take its place in the big league of global tanker brokers.

The IPO of holding company Vantag Corp was a major move for the shop founded in 2012 by five seasoned Singapore-based tanker brokers.

They quit their jobs at big-name players to follow a collective vision to redefine what they thought a tanker broker needed to be.