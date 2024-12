London-listed shipbroker Clarksons has added to its newbuilding expertise with the recruitment of Jona Desselberger from UK rival Braemar.

The 55-year-old German broker has joined with immediate effect, Clarksons said.

Talk of Desselberger joining Clarksons from Braemar first emerged in the market during Posidonia and he is understood to have now come to the end of his gardening leave.