Shipbroker Ifchor Galbraiths has unveiled its final profit figures for Galbraiths’ half of the operation before this year’s merger.

Accounts for 2022 filed by London-based Galbraiths at Companies House show net earnings of £4.27m ($5.19m), up from £2.99m the year before.

The tanker and sale-and-purchase shop signed a merger agreement with bulker specialist Ifchor in January.