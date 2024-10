UK shipbroker Gibson has surpassed its hopes for a series of charity events to raise money for a new school in Kenya.

Staff ran, cycled and played their way to a total of 10,589 km on behalf of the ChallengeAid School of Hope project in the Kawangware slum of Nairobi.

The company called this an “astounding” figure, well ahead of its 6,813-km target, which is the distance between London and Kawangware.