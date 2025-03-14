Cass Technava, a shipbroker with business spanning China, South Korea and Japan, gathered clients and partners from across the world in Athens to mark what it describes as “exceptional milestones” in its history.

Led by brothers Alek and Fedon Tomazos, Cass Technava has brokered 150 newbuilding orders and 75 secondhand deals over the past two years.

Dancing to tunes performed by local pop icon Anna Vissi, prominent shipowners and friends of the Tomazos family gathered at the Hotel Ermou nightclub on the Greek capital’s Pireos Avenue entertainment mile.