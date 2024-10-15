Shipbroking group Howe Robinson has added another sale-and-purchase broker to its international network, this time in Singapore.

Arnold Leong joins the team after almost nine years working for classification society Bureau Veritas, where he rose to become marine business manager.

Carsten Roennau, Howe Robinson’s managing partner in S&P, said in a LinkedIn update: “With his expertise in newbuilding classification survey and statutory regulation, he has assisted shipowners in their investment and fleet expansion decisions in his last role as business manager in classification, and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help us better add value to our clients.”