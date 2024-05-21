Singapore-based James Huw Smith is taking over as the new head of Howe Robinson Partners expanding LNG team as a familiar face in the sector Debbie Turner steps back.
The HoweRob crew marked the handover with a send off for Turner late last week.
A change of the guard as a well-known face in sector moves to new Devon ‘office’
