Veteran shipbroker Guy Hindley is taking over as chairman of the Baltic Exchange in London.

From 1 January, the dry cargo expert will replace Lord Jeffrey Mountevans, who has served a two-year term.

Hindley has been a member of the Baltic Exchange’s governing council since 2019 and is the managing partner of UK shipbroker Howe Robinson Partners’ dry cargo division, the latest chapter in a career lasting nearly 40 years with the London shop.