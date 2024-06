London’s Freight Investor Services (FIS) has clinched a deal to buy a Greek shipbroker founded last year by former Arrow Shipbroking and Lightship Chartering staffers.

The John Banaszkiewicz-led freight and commodity futures broker said it has taken over bulker specialist GR8 Chartering Hellas in Athens.

“The acquisition will bring GR8 Chartering’s expertise in physical shipping into the FIS group and increase its presence in Greece, one of the shipping market’s key geographies,” FIS added.