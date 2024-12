Dry-cargo shipbroker Lightship Chartering is targeting the futures sector by launching a specialised derivatives brokerage in London, Dubai and Singapore.

Lightship Derivatives will aim to begin broking futures trades by the end of this year, focusing mainly on commodities and including freight forward agreements (FFAs).

The firm told TradeWinds it has hired “experienced, top-shelf brokers from several leading derivatives firms” to set up the new business unit but did not name names.