Navig8’s megadeal with Adnoc was the talk of the town as Posidonia got into full swing on Monday.

Shipowners, brokers, bankers and investors digested the $1.5bn deal, adding an extra spark to the event already awash with confidence backed by years of strong markets.

At receptions hosted by Morgan Stanley, Poten & Partners, DNV, Seanergy, Technomar, Braemar, Navios and others the Navig8 sale was not the only transaction people were talking about.