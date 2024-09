Dubai trading and shipping company OceanExl has sacked its head of trading after being banned from bunker dealing and fuel supply in the United Arab Emirates.

The country’s Federal Maritime Administration (FMA) barred subsidiary OceanExl FZC after it supplied 700 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil from the chartered-in 6,200-dwt bunker tanker DSG (built 2010) to a ship without a scrubber at Khor Fakkan port anchorage, a circular said.