Chemicals and tanker brokerage Odin-RVB has agreed to merge with Iberica Tanker Chartering to address the growing industry demand for services beyond vessel fixtures.

The five-strong Iberica brokerage will join Odin Marine Group’s Barcelona office from 1 February taking the team to more than 130 people.

The deal adds Iberica’s relations with traders and expertise in spot markets to Odin’s direct line into the chemical industry and producers.