Falling rates and asset values could lure buyers back into the secondhand tanker market this year, UK shipbroker SSY believes.

Deals went “exceptionally quiet” towards the end of 2024, according to Toby English, global head of sale and purchase, and senior S&P analyst Alexandra Alatari

Owners were awaiting the US election result, as well as the typical winter jump in the freight market, which ultimately did not materialise, they explained in the London shop’s latest report.