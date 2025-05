Clarksons boss Andi Case shows no signs of easing back on broking duties any time soon.

Why would he? The chief executive banked a salary of £550,000 and a bonus of £11.1m in 2024.

Leo Askaroff, managing director of S&P at Clarksons. Photo: Clarksons

But two names have come to TradeWinds’ attention in terms of the London shop’s next generation of leadership talent: sale-and-purchase managing directors Leo Askaroff and Phil Harding.