The parent of Poten & Partners may have larger ambitions than to merely acquire London-based Oil Brokerage.

Sources are telling TradeWinds that the purchase ambitions of the BCG Group are not confined to negotiating an acquisition of Oil Brokerage with its parent, OTC Global Holdings.

Rather, the discussions that leaked into the market last week in a TradeWinds report are focused on BCG taking over OTC Global itself, according to a person familiar with the talks.