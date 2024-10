Owners of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) are seeing asset values rise as demand increases in an unstable global market, Greece’s Allied Shipbroking says.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has significantly shifted Europe’s energy strategy, with a strong focus on LNG imports to reduce dependency on Russian gas, the brokerage noted.

This has heightened demand for FSRUs in Europe, pushing their values higher due to the critical role they play in the regasification process.