Brokers have tallied a steep drop-off in sale-and-purchase activity in the first quarter as buyers turn cautious in a time of great uncertainty.

Greece’s Allied Shipbroking counted 365 vessels changing hands from January to March, down from 506 in the same period of 2024 and 499 in 2023.

The Athens shop noted a 30% drop in dwt and 28% in transactions year on year, signalling a more cautious market sentiment and describing it as a “sharp decline”.