OK, so it wasn’t exactly a scientific survey.

But at the annual broker-fest called the Association of Ship Brokers and Agents’s Miami cargo conference, a panel representing owner interests unanimously backed shipping’s traditional intermediaries as essential cogs even in the face of the continuing advance of artificial intelligence.

US more likely to wield carrot than stick in carbon reduction protocols
 Read more

Admittedly, it was a loaded question that came from an audience member, whom ASBA executive director Kate Torpey said was an unidentified broker, that got the pot boiling.