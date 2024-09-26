OK, so it wasn’t exactly a scientific survey.

But at the annual broker-fest called the Association of Ship Brokers and Agents’s Miami cargo conference, a panel representing owner interests unanimously backed shipping’s traditional intermediaries as essential cogs even in the face of the continuing advance of artificial intelligence.

Admittedly, it was a loaded question that came from an audience member, whom ASBA executive director Kate Torpey said was an unidentified broker, that got the pot boiling.