Oceanis Tech has appointed Federica Maiorano chief executive as the ship finance portal begins to reinvent itself as a maritime tech platform.

Maiorano is joining the Hamburg-based company from Spot Ship, a shipbroking technology company where she was chief commercial officer and where she will now become an adviser.

The move ends a search for new leadership following the partial sale of the Oceanis business to shipbroker Ifchor Galbraiths in April.