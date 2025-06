Vantage Corp expects to raise $13m when it becomes the become the only New York-listed shipbroker.

The tanker broker, which operates under the brand name Vantage Shipbrokers, said on Wednesday that it has priced its initial public offering of 3.25m class A ordinary shares at a price of $4 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $13 m prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.