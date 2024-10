Shipbroking group SSY is entering the LPG and ammonia market for the first time with the hire of Thorstein Bergersen.

Longtime LPG specialist Bergersen will be based in Copenhagen and will join SSY on Friday as its new head of LPG.

He will be joined by experienced LPG shipbrokers Emil Ponnert, who joins in the Danish capital from Arrow Shipbroking, and SSY’s director of tankers in India, Amit Kalhans, who will remain based in Mumbai.