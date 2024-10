SSY has hired a team of brokers and a research analyst from rival Braemar, which will boost its office in Athens.

Dimitris Kyrtsos has joined the shipbroking group in the new global role of co-head of sale and purchase, sitting alongside department director Toby English.

SSY has also hired senior brokers Nikos Katsaras and Marios Yiannopoulos, as well as S&P broker Filippos Zannos and S&P research analyst Alexandra Alatari.