Prominent shipping professor Roar Adland will join shipbroker Simpson Spence Young (SSY) in May as its global head of research.

After more than 10 years at the Norwegian School of Economics, Adland will leave his position as professor of shipping economics and relocate to London.

Managing partner Stanko Jekov said SSY will be able to provide even greater levels of research and analysis to its global client base with Adland leading the team.