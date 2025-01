Steem1960 Shipbrokers is promoting four trainees to shipbroking positions.

The Norwegian broker said on social media that the quartet, brought on in June 2024 after it launched the trainee programme, had all exceeded expectations in the six months since.

“We’re proud to have them on board as part of our team and look forward to seeing the impact they’ll make on shaping the future of shipping,” Steem1960 said.