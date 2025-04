Clarksons chief executive Andi Case has pocketed more share options that will eventually lift his stake to 2.6%.

This chunk of the London-listed shipbroker is worth £26.52m ($35.2m), based on a market cap of £1.02bn on Wednesday.

A stock exchange filing revealed the CEO was handed 34,571 restricted shares as settlement of the 10% deferred element of his 2024 bonus.