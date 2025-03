Japan’s finance and trading house Orix Corp is moving into shipbroking as it steps up its presence in the maritime industry.

The company said it has signed an agreement with Sojitz Corp for the shares of Sojitz Senpaku, a wholly owned subsidiary specialising in ship trading, which was formed in February.

Sojitz Senpaku was spun off from Sojitz Corp as the Japanese trading house sought to collaborate with partners in the ship brokerage and vessel trading sectors.