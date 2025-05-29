Tributes have been paid after Italian shipbroker Banchero Costa (Bancosta) announced the death of co-founder Umberto Costa.

The broker helped build the regional shop into an international force before his exit in the 1990s.

The brokerage said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Umberto Costa, co-founder of Banchero Costa alongside Lorenzo Banchero, and a truly revered figure within the maritime industry.

“Umberto’s unwavering dedication, expertise and profound passion not only shaped our company from its very beginnings but also left an indelible mark on the wider shipping community.

“His legacy of excellence, integrity and visionary leadership will forever be remembered.”

The company offered its deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Shipping investor Per Heidenreich, who founded the pools company Heidmar, said: “Sorry to see this. He was indeed a great man. RIP. My thoughts go out to his family.”

Oystein Mathisen, president of Frontier International Shipping Corp, added: “Condolences. Had such a great time with him at a sumo match in Tokyo back in 1972! Good memories.”

Costa and Lorenzo Banchero set up the company in 1968.

In 1999, Costa sold his shares to his partner.

Banchero, perhaps the leading Italian shipbroker of his generation, died in 2024 at the age of 88.

TradeWinds reported at the time that he was a charismatic figure who would be remembered for his role in helping grow Banchero Costa into Italy’s, and one of the world’s, leading shipbroking operations.

Bancosta started in dry cargo chartering, mainly with Italian clients.

A year later, shipyard representation, ship towage and salvage, and sale-and-purchase broking were added.

By 1975, the company was active in tanker chartering, and a new research team had been set up.

Insurance broking followed, then an office in Geneva, Switzerland in 1979.

In the 1990s, the operations broadened through the formation of Januamar in Genoa, specialising in the operation of small dry cargo ships, and financial services were added to the portfolio.

Asian expansion began with an office in Tokyo in 1997.

After the Banchero buyout, bases were set up in London, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Dubai and South Korea.

The current decade saw the shop move into cruise ship broking.