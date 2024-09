Two brokers formerly with Braemar’s Athens office have moved across town to join Diamond Shipbroking, a specialist dry chartering outfit.

Diamond, an expanding brokerage led by Vassilis Diamantidis, unveiled the new hires in a statement on Monday.

“We are very excited to announce that Yiannis Koroneos and Panos Alexopoulos have joined Diamond Shipbroking as senior brokers,” it said in a note to clients.