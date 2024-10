French start-up Vela Transport has raised €40m ($44m) for its sailing cargo trimaran newbuilding, its broker BRS Group says.

The “significant funding round” was led by Credit Mutuel Impact, US environmental company 11th Hour Racing and investment bank Bpifrance.

BRS worked with Vela Transport to select Australian shipyard group Austal to build the vessel for delivery in the second half of 2026, after a global tender process lasting more than nine months.