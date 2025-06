Peter Dohle Schiffahrts executives were split on ordering ships in China, given concerns around Donald Trump’s incoming port fees, according to one of the people at the table.

TradeWinds reported in January that Peter Dohle had signed for three firm 8,400-teu LNG dual-fuel vessels likely to cost between $120m and $125m each.

It followed up in March with options for two more 8,400-teu container vessels at Guangzhou Shipyard International.