Fincantieri has reported record order intake in a first quarter that saw earnings propelled by a 34.5% jump in revenue.

The Italian shipbuilder said it reeled in €11.7bn ($13bn) in orders during the period, compared to just €539m in the first three months of 2024.

Fincantieri said the surge was a mix of defence and cruise orders in its core shipbuilding business line.

That includes firming up a two-ship order with Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence.

Also contributing to the order growth was Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ contract for a quartet of 5,100-berth ships to be delivered between 2030 and 2036.

Viking Holdings also firmed up four of its cruise ship orders at the yard group, including the first to be powered by hydrogen.

The growth in new contracts increased its firm backlog to €40.3bn, up 30% compared with the end of 2024.

Its total backlog, including options, rose to €57.6bn, which is more than 7.1 times its 2024 revenue.

Revenue rises

Revenue increased to €2.38bn, up from €1.76bn in the same period of this year.

The Milan-listed company said Ebitda surged to €154m from €100m a year earlier. That was driven by a 54% increase in Ebtida from its core shipbuilding segment.

Palermo is among Fincantieri’s yard portfolio. Photo: Fincantieri

Chief executive Pierroberto Folgiero said the quarter saw the “best result in our history” on top of an order backlog that he called unprecedented.

“These are the results of a long-term strategic vision based on rigorous financial discipline, solid industrial governance and a strong ability to turn innovation into concrete solutions,” he said.

“The increase in revenues in the defence segment and the consolidation of our three dimensions — cruise, defence and offshore — confirm the effectiveness of our integrated business model.”

Fincantieri said growth in its Ebtida margin, which reached 6.5% during the first quarter, was a result of defence sector work and operational efficiency efforts in cruise.