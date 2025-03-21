Are you a shipowner with cash to spend? Is it proving tricky to secure newbuilding slots against a background of rising prices and ever-receding delivery windows?

Well, here’s one “crazy idea” from Jakub Walenkiewicz, director of maritime markets and trade at DNV: buy a shipyard.

The analyst told delegates at Reed Smith’s green financing conference in London that owners are sitting on billions of dollars in profits following booms caused by the pandemic recovery and geopolitical factors such as the Ukraine war and Red Sea rerouting.