As the smoke clears from the wreckage of the stolen bullion van in the 1969 British comedy, The Italian Job, Michael Caine’s character, Charlie Croker, turns to his “explosives expert” and says: “You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off.”

It’s become a catchphrase for plans which have excessive consequences.

It neatly sums up the concerns of many about Donald Trump’s plans to take on China’s shipyards.