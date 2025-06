Abu Dhabi-based ports, shipping and offshore conglomerate AD Ports Group is diving into ship repair through a joint venture with Bahrain’s Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard Company (ASRY).

The two companies are also teaming up with India’s JM Baxi Group on ship recycling.

AD Ports said a three-year agreement was signed on Thursday with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain to “collaborate on strategic maritime and ports projects”.