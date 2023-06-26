Abu Dhabi ports and shipping conglomerate AD Ports Group has teamed up with UAE-based shipyard company Premier Marine Engineering Services to establish a new shipbuilding and repair yard at its flagship Khalifa Port.

AD Ports, in an announcement released on Sunday, says the new yard will offer a broad range of vital services including drydocking, afloat repairs, shipbuilding and refurbishment.

The joint venture is structured with 51% ownership by AD Ports Group and 49% by Premier Marine and will be branded as Safeen Drydocks.